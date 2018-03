March 4 (Reuters) - Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST IN INDONESIA’S PT.WIJAYA KARYA REALTY FOR 15 PERCENT STAKE IN WIKA REALTY, TO BUY 70 PERCENT STAKE IN PT.WIJAYA KARYA INDUSTRI ENERGI VIA SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED, AIMS TO RESUME TRADING ON APRIL 1 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oGZQAN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)