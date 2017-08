July 3 (Reuters) - RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA SPA:

* AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR PURCHASE OF RIGHTS TO SELOKEN/SELOKEN ZOK AND ASSOCIATED LOGIMAX FIXED DOSE COMBINATION TREATMENTS IN EUROPE IS CONCLUDED

* CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF $ 290 MILLION (€ 258 MILLION) WAS PAID AT THE CLOSING

* THE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH EXCEPTION OF ROMANIA, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO SEPARATE CLOSING Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2shDqpE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)