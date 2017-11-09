BRIEF-Recro Pharma reports Q3 revenue $17.1 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro Pharma reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.7 million
* Recro Pharma Inc - Raising its guidance for 2017 revenue from a range of $60-$63 million to $65 million
* Recro Pharma Inc qtrly revenues were $17.1 million versus $17.0 million
* Recro Pharma Inc - As of September 30, 2017, Recro had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $41.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: