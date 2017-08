BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RlH corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $48.5 million

* Red Lion Hotels Corp qtrly gaap loss per share $0.1‍​

* Red Lion Hotels Corp - ‍achieved qtrly system-wide comparable revpar growth of 1.7 pct​

* Red Lion Hotels Corp sees ‍2017 capital expenditures in range of $11 million to $13 million​

* Red Lion Hotels Corp sees 2017 full year system-wide revpar growth of 1 pct to 3 pct​

* Red Lion Hotels Corp sees 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda of $22 million to $23 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: