BRIEF-Redefine Properties says FY ‍property asset platform expanded to 84.1 bln rand

Nov 6 (Reuters) - REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD:

* ‍PROPERTY ASSET PLATFORM EXPANDED BY R11.4 BILLION TO R84.1 BILLION IN FY 2017​

* ‍DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF 47.18 CENTS PER SHARE (FY16: 44.30) FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​

* ‍OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO 82.7% IN FY 2017​​

* “‍POLITICAL INSTABILITY, POLICY UNCERTAINTY, AN EVER INCREASING FISCAL DEFICIT AND A VOLATILE RAND WEIGH HEAVILY ON DOMESTIC OUTLOOK”​

* ANTICIPATE GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN 5.0% TO 6.0%​

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF 7.79 BILLION RAND VERSUS 6.65 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO