Dec 20 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv:

* “WE ARE GIVEN TO UNDERSTAND THAT INVESTIGATION RELATES TO MR. KRYCH IN HIS PERSONAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A NON-EXEC DIR OF EPP”

* KRYCH IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY OF DAY-TO-DAY ACTIVITIES OF EPP

* REDEFINE HAS REQUESTED EPP TO PROCURE MR. KRYCH'S RESIGNATION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF EPP