BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

July 19 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc P:

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Intends to increase its current shareholding in IHL to 50 pct by acquiring 18.3 million IHL shares from minority shareholders

* Consideration for IHL shares will be made through issue of 2.5 redefine international shares for every 1 IHL share held

* Sees material savings generated via integration of hotel assets into co's portfolio and REIT status