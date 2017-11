Nov 8 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* RedHill Biopharma prices public offering of its American Depositary Shares

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ‍pricing of its underwritten public offering for a total number of 4.1 million ADSS at a public offering price of $5.50 per ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: