2 months ago
BRIEF-Redhill Education‍ provides guidance on FY17 financial results
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
June 8, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Redhill Education‍ provides guidance on FY17 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Redhill Education Ltd:

* Expects FY2017 second half year financial results to include revenue of approximately $22.2 million, an increase of 42%​

* Expects FY2017 second half year EBITDA of approximately $3.0 million, an increase of 300% against previous corresponding half year

* Expects FY2017 full year financial results to include revenue of about $40.2 million an increase of 42% against previous year

* Expects FY2017 full year financial results to include EBITDA of approximately $3.6 million, an increase of 240% against previous year

* Expected results due to growth of co's core businesses and from its brand and geographic expansion business development investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

