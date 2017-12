Dec 6 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE TOTALLED $33.8 MILLION VERSUS $40.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE IS $0.07‍​

* EXPECT TO SEE REVENUE SHRINKING FURTHER IN 2018 AND POTENTIALLY INTO 2019 UNTIL RESTRUCTURING IS FULLY COMPLETED‍​