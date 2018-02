BRIEF-Redrow Says H1 Pretax Profit Rose 26 Percent

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 26 PERCENT TO 176 MILLION STG

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO 890 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 50 PERCENT TO 9 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY ‍NET DEBT OF £35M (JUNE 2017: £73M) GIVING GEARING OF 3%​

* HY LEGAL COMPLETIONS INCREASING BY 14% TO 2,811​

* ‍RESERVATIONS IN FIRST FIVE WEEKS OF SECOND HALF HAVE BEEN IN LINE WITH STRONG COMPARABLE PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍ENTERED SECOND HALF WITH A RECORD ORDER BOOK, AND CUSTOMER TRAFFIC AND SALES REMAIN ROBUS​

* ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9P PER SHARE, A 50% INCREASE ON LAST YEAR‘S INTERIM DIVIDEND.​

* ‍WE ENTERED SECOND HALF OF CURRENT YEAR WITH AN ORDER BOOK COMFORTABLY IN EXCESS OF £1BN.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)