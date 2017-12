Dec 20 (Reuters) - Redsense Medical Ab (Publ):‍​

* ‍REDSENSE MEDICAL‘S PARTNER SPINDIAL REMAINS WINNER OF PROCUREMENT CONTRACT IN ITALY AFTER APPEAL PROCESS​

* ‍FIRST ORDER BASED ON CONTRACT IS EXPECTED DURING Q1 OF 2018​