10 days ago
BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 25, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* Refresco acquires cott's bottling activities

* Cott Corp - deal for ‍usd 1.25 billion​

* Cott Corp - financing fully underwritten, refresco expects a share issue of approximately eur 200 million

* Cott Corp - refresco intends to finance acquisition with debt

* Transaction unanimously recommended and supported by refresco's executive board and supervisory board

* Cott Corp - ‍acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive by approximately 5% in first full year of consolidation​

* Cott- ‍if deal is terminated due to failure to obtain shareholder approval for required resolution, refresco will owe co termination fee of 1.6%

* Cott Corp - refresco will finance acquisition with debt, for which it has fully underwritten facilities; intends to bring down leverage over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

