BRIEF-Refresco Group Q2 ‍adjusted EBITDA amounted down at 66 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* Q2 VOLUME INCREASED 20.5% TO 2,052 MILLION LITERS

* Q2 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 66 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 68 MILLION)​

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO €131 MILLION AT END JUNE 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: €139 MILLION)

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 27 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 ‍GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER AMOUNTED TO 13.4 EURO CENTS (Q2 2016: 14.0 EURO CENTS). LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS MARGIN PER LITER WAS 13.9 EURO CENTS​

* IN MEDIUM TERM TARGETS AN AVERAGE ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS BASED ON CURRENT MARKET OUTLOOK

* IN MEDIUM TERM GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER IS EXPECTED TO COME DOWN MARGINALLY DUE TO PRODUCT MIX EFFECTS

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍643​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 559 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017, EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER TO COME DOWN DUE TO CHANGE IN PRODUCT MIX RELATING TO INTEGRATION OF 2016 ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)