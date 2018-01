BRIEF-Refresco Informed Of Competition Concerns In UK About Cott's Deal

Jan 3 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-REFRESCO PROVIDES UPDATE OF UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY ON ACQUISITION PROCESS COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

* HAS BEEN INFORMED BY CMA THAT ACQUISITION OF COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES RAISES POTENTIAL COMPETITION CONCERNS IN UNITED KINGDOM

* COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR JUICE DRINKS IN PET USING A SPECIAL ASEPTIC PRODUCTION PROCESS

* WILLING TO OFFER SUITABLE REMEDIES AND WILL FULLY COOPERATE WITH CMA TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)