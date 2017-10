Oct 25 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-REFRESCO AND A CONSORTIUM OF PAI AND BCIMC AGREE ON A RECOMMENDED CASH PUBLIC OFFER OF EUR 20 PER SHARE FOR ALL SHARES OF REFRESCO

* ‍CONSIDERATION OF EUR 1.623 BILLION​

* ‍PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 22% TO AVERAGE REFRESCO CLOSING SHARE PRICE OF EUR 16.37 SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ACQUISITION OF COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES​

* ‍OFFER PRICE VALUES 100% OF SHARES AT EUR 1.623 BILLION​

* ‍OFFER PRICE EQUATES TO AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 3.3 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)