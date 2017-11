BRIEF-Refresco Q3 adjusted net profit decreases to 23 million euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-REFRESCO REPORTS Q3 2017 RESULTS; PUBLIC OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF REFRESCO AND THE ACQUISITION OF COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES ON TRACK

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 583‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 572 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 61‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 68 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 23 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ANTICIPATE THAT PUBLIC OFFER ANNOUNCED ON OCT. 25 WILL CLOSE IN Q1 2018

* ‍EXPECTS ACQUISITION OF COTT‘S BOTTLING ACTIVITIES​ TO CLOSE IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)