BRIEF-Refresco says Sunshine Investments making a recommended cash offer to all holders of Refresco shares

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Refresco Group Nv:

* REG-LAUNCH OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF REFRESCO

* OFFEROR IS MAKING A RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO ALL HOLDERS OF SHARES TO ACQUIRE SHARES AT OFFER PRICE OF EUR 20 IN CASH PER SHARE​

* REFRESCO GROUP NV SAYS REFRESCO‘S EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD FULLY SUPPORT AND UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND OFFER

* REFRESCO GROUP NV SAYS OFFEROR AND REFRESCO HAVE AGREED ON CERTAIN NON-FINANCIAL TERMS

* SOME MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING MEMBERS OF BOARDS HOLDING IN AGGREGATE 26.5% OF ALL SHARES TO SUPPORT OFFER PROVIDED BOARDS CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND OFFER​