Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa:

* REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON REGULATORY PROGRESS FOR VIASKIN PEANUT

* FDA AGREED TO SUBMISSION OF A BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR TREATMENT OF PEANUT ALLERGY IN CHILDREN AGED 4 TO 11

* DBV REMAINS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT ITS BLA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018.