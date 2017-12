Dec 7 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co:

* REG-EASTMAN BOARD INCREASES DIVIDEND FOR EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

* EASTMAN CHEMICAL - DECLARED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.56PER SHARE PAYABLE JAN 5, 2018 ON CO‘S COMMON STOCK, UP 10 PERCENT FROM $0.51PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)