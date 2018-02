Feb 14 (Reuters) - ENZYMATICA AB (Publ) :

* REG-ENZYMATICA AB: STRONG GROWTH AND INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH IN 2017

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍19.1​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX CAME IN AT SEK -5.6 (-17.6) MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)