10 days ago
BRIEF-REG-Interpublic announces second quarter and first half 2017 results
July 25, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-REG-Interpublic announces second quarter and first half 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Q2 revenue $1.88 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.95 billion

* Q2 revenue fell 1.7 percent to 1.88 billion USD

* Interpublic Group of Companies Inc says Q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.24

* Interpublic - committed to delivering full-year target of 50 basis points of operating margin expansion and achieving low end of 3 percent - 4 percent organic growth range

* Interpublic Group of Companies Inc - Q2 diluted earnings per share adjusted $0.27 for below-the-line items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "remain committed to delivering 50 basis points of operating margin expansion in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

