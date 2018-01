Stmicroelectronics Nv:

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - FERRO TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AT SAME TIME AS ST PRESIDENT AND CEO CARLO BOZOTTI'S RETIREMENT