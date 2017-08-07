BRIEF-Regal Beloit Corporation Q2 earnings per share $1.18

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Regal Beloit Corp

* Regal Beloit Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.51 to $4.81

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

* Q2 earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.70 to $5.00

* Q2 sales $869.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $853.2 million

* Regal Beloit Corp - continue to expect low single digit organic sales growth for full year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S