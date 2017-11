Nov 6 (Reuters) - Regal Beloit Corp

* Regal Beloit Corp announces chief financial officer planned transition

* Regal Beloit Corp - Charles A.(Chuck) Hinrichs, vice president and chief financial officer, will retire on March 31, 2018​

* Regal Beloit Corp - ‍board of directors appointed Robert J. (Rob) Rehard as new vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2018​