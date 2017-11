Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc:

* REGAL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ‍CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CINEWORLD GROUP PLC ABOUT A POSSIBLE ALL-CASH ACQUISITION​

* REGAL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH CINEWORLD GROUP

* REGAL ENTERTAINMENT - ‍CONFIRMED CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CINEWORLD GROUP PLC ABOUT POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF REGAL AT PRICE OF $23 PER SHARE​