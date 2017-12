BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Says Cineworld Deal Includes Termination Fees In Some Situations

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Regal Entertainment Group:

* SAYS IF CINEWORLD DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES SPECIFIED IN AGREEMENT, CO TO HAVE TO PAY CINEWORLD GROUP FEE OF $95.2 MILLION

* SAYS TERMINATION FEE TO BE LOWERED TO $36.3 MILLION IF TERMINATION RELATES TO DEAL PROPOSAL SUBMITTED PRIOR TO EXPIRATION OF GO-SHOP PERIOD

* SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER CINEWORLD OR CO, BECAUSE DEAL NOT COMPLETED BY JUNE 5, 2018, OTHER REASONS, CO TO PAY CINEWORLD A FEE OF $75 MILLION

* SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL HAVE TO PAY CINEWORLD GROUP A FEE OF $20.2 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2AZB86A) Further company coverage: