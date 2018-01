Jan 16 (Reuters) - OLAINFARM AS:

* REGARDING INHERITING OF SHARES OF AS OLAINFARM OWNED BY VALERIJS MALIGINS

* SAYS VALERIJS MALIGINS OWNED 3 791 810 SHARES OF AS OLAINFARM AND 100% SHARES IN SIA OLMAFARM