BRIEF-Regency Centers Corp - Qtrly NAREIT Funds From Operations Of $0.94 Per Diluted Share

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - QTRLY NAREIT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.94 PER DILUTED SHARE

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - QTRLY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS FROM $1.47 - $1.56

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - SEES 2018 NAREIT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM $3.73 - $3.82

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - SEES 2018 OPERATING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM $3.48 - $3.54