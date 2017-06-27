FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regency Centers prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes
June 27, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Regency Centers prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp

* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes

* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced additional $175 million aggregate principal amount of 3.6% notes due 2027

* Regency centers corp - 2027 notes are due february 1, 2027 and were priced at 100.379%

* Regency centers corp - 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at 100.784%

* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of 4.4% notes due 2047

* 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at 100.784% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

