19 days ago
BRIEF-Regency Centers reports consent solicitation with respect to 3.75 pct senior notes due 2022
#Bonds News
July 19, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Regency Centers reports consent solicitation with respect to 3.75 pct senior notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* Regency Centers announces consent solicitation with respect to 3.75 pct senior notes due 2022

* Regency Centers-soliciting consents of $300.0 million aggregate amount of 3.75 pct senior notes due 2022 notes to amend certain provisions of indenture

* Regency Centers - proposed amendments to indenture will terminate existing guarantees of notes provided by certain units of Regency Centers, L.P.

* Regency Centers Corp - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

