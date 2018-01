BRIEF-Regency Centers says 2017 Core FFO Now Expected To Be In Range Of $3.68-$3.70/Diluted Share

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* REGENCY CENTERS UPDATES 2017 AND INTRODUCES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* REGENCY CENTERS - 2017 CORE FFO NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.68 TO $3.70/DILUTED SHARE; CO SEES 2018 CORE FFO TO BE $3.76 TO $3.83/DILUTED SHARE

* - 2018 OPERATING FFO IS EXPECTED TO BE $3.48 TO $3.54 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - 2018 NAREIT FFO IS EXPECTED TO BE $3.73 TO $3.82 PER DILUTED SHARE

* REGENCY CENTERS-UPDATED 2017 NET INCOME GUIDANCE INCLUDES INCURRED COSTS OF ABOUT $0.51 PER SHARE ASSOCIATED WITH MERGER OF REGENCY AND EQUITY ONE

* - NO ADDITIONAL COSTS ARE ANTICIPATED IN 2018

* - 2018 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE $1.47 TO $1.56 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S