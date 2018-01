Jan 22 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - DUPIXENT IS BEING JOINTLY DEVELOPED BY CO, SANOFI UNDER A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, & WILL BE COMMERCIALIZED IN JAPAN BY SANOFI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: