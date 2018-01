BRIEF-Regeneron Pharma Says Enter Letter Agreement Relating To Immuno-Oncology License,Collaboration Agreement With Sanofi

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-ON JAN 7,ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT RELATING TO IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY LICENSE,COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH SANOFI BIOTECHNOLOGY SAS​

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-PURSUANT TO LETTER AGREEMENT, CO, SANOFI SAS, AGREED TO INCREASE REGN2810 BUDGET AMOUNT TO $1.640 BILLION

* REGENERON -ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT ALSO RELATING TO AMONG OTHERS​, THE INVESTOR AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 11, 2014, WITH SANOFI - SEC FILING

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ ALSO AGREED TO REVISE REGN2810 GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND REGN2810 GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT BUDGET