BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ‍announces new collaborations with HHS to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​
October 2, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 17 days

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ‍announces new collaborations with HHS to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announces new collaborations with hhs to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍first selected program will receive initial funding of more than $18 million for early-stage antibody discovery, development and manufacturing

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍under separate ebola agreement, hhs will provide about $40 million in initial committed funding for continued development of regn3470-3471-3479​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

