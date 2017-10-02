BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ‍announces new collaborations with HHS to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announces new collaborations with hhs to develop antibodies against ebola, influenza, multiple other emerging pathogens​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍first selected program will receive initial funding of more than $18 million for early-stage antibody discovery, development and manufacturing

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍under separate ebola agreement, hhs will provide about $40 million in initial committed funding for continued development of regn3470-3471-3479​