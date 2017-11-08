BRIEF-Regeneron Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.99

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.99

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly total revenue $ ‍1,501​ million versus $1,220 million

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly EYLEA U.S. net product sales $‍953​ million versus $854 million

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - qtrly global net sales of dupixent were $89 million, which were almost exclusively in United States​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sees FY2017 ‍EYLEA U.S. net product sales approximately 10% growth over 2016​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍expect to submit first regulatory application for Cemiplimab in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in early 2018​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sees FY2017 ‍capital expenditures to be between $265 million and $285 million​

* Q3 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍global net sales of praluent were $49 million, compared to $38 million in Q3 2016​

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - ‍qtrly revenue include Sanofi and Bayer collaboration revenue of $482 million

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 ‍Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization-related expenses​ in a range of $350 million - $375 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: