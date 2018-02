BRIEF-Regeneron Reports Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $5.23

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REGENERON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.23

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - Q4 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE INCLUDES CHARGE OF $2.82/DILUTED SHARE IN CONNECTION WITH U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SEES, IN FY 2018, SANOFI COLLABORATION REVENUE OF $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* Q4 EYLEA (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION U.S. NET SALES INCREASED 14% TO $975 MILLION VERSUS Q4 2016

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $420 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* REGENERON PHARMA - TOTAL REVENUES, WHICH INCLUDE PRODUCT REVENUES , INCREASED BY 29% TO $1.582 BILLION IN Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.53, REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S