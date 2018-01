Jan 4 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* REGENXBIO PROVIDES YEAR-END 2017 CORPORATE UPDATE

* - ‍ANTICIPATE INITIATING DOSING IN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR MPS I AND MPS II IN FIRST HALF 2018​

* - ‍ANTICIPATE COMPLETING DOSING AND PRESENTING TOPLINE DATA FROM RGX-314 AND RGX-501 TRIALS IN LATE 2018​

* - ‍ENDED 2017 WITH GREATER THAN $175 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES​

* SAYS EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 CASH BURN TO BE BETWEEN $85 MILLION AND $95 MILLION