March 9 (Reuters) - Regional Health Properties Inc:

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES-TO CONTINUE SUSPENSION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 10.875% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK THROUGH Q1​

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES SAYS ‍BOARD WILL REVISIT DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN Q2 OF 2018 - SEC FILING​

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES INC - ‍DIVIDEND SUSPENSION DOES NOT TRIGGER A DEFAULT UNDER COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FxdTz9) Further company coverage: