BRIEF-Regional Management Says Co, Unit Entered Into Amended And Restated Credit Agreement With Wells Fargo​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp:

* REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP - ‍ON NOV 21, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO​ - SEC FILING

* REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP - ‍AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DECEMBER 11, 2015​

* REGIONAL MANAGEMENT- ‍AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN ADDITIONAL LOAN ADVANCE IN AMOUNT OF $37 MILLION TO BE EXTENDED BY WELLS FARGO

* REGIONAL MANAGEMENT-‍AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS FINAL SCHEDULED PAYMENT DATE SET FORTH UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM DEC 2022 TO DEC 2024​