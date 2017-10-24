FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regions reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.25
October 24, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Regions reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* Regions reports third quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations of $296 million and earnings per share of $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Qtrly ‍average loans and leases totaled $79.6 billion, decrease of less than 1 percent from q2

* Qtrly net interest income and other financing income on FTE basis $921​ million versus $856 million last year

* Quarter-end fully phased-in pro-forma non-GAAP basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 11.2 percent versus 11.4 percent at q2-end

* Qtrly ‍net interest margin increased 30 basis points​

* Quarter-end tier 1 capital ratio 12.1 percent versus 12.3 percent at q2-end

* Net charge-offs totaled $76 million during q3 compared to $68 million in previous quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

