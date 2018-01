Jan 8 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* REGIS - ANTICIPATES TOTAL ONE-TIME CHARGES OF ABOUT $38 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH SALON CLOSURES, OF WHICH ABOUT $36 MILLION TO BE PAID IN CASH - SEC FILING

* REGIS CORP - ABOUT $27 MILLION OF CASH DISBURSEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH SALON CLOSURES OCCURRED DURING SECOND FISCAL QUARTER