BRIEF-Regis Q1 loss per share $0.49
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 31, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Regis Q1 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* Regis reports first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue fell 2.8 percent to $309.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations excluding items including items

* Regis Corp- estimates revenue and adjusted ebitda in current year quarter were negatively impacted by $2.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively by hurricanes​

* First quarter results, both reported and adjusted, were adversely impacted by hurricanes harvey, irma and maria

* Regis Corp- qtrly ‍results include $33.8 million of one-time asset impairments and other non-recurring costs associated with a recent sale

* Regis - ‍recorded an estimated loss on assets held for sale of co’s mall-based salons and uk business of $30.5 million ​

* Regis- qtrly ‍consolidated same-store sales comps 0.4 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
