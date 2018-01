Jan 9 (Reuters) - O-film Tech Co Ltd:

* SAYS REGISTERED CAPITAL AT ITS TOUCH-SCREEN TECHNOLOGY UNIT WILL INCREASE TO 1.12 BILLION YUAN ($171.75 million) FROM 570 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DcT4ZB Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)