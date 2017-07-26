FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc

* Form 10 registration statement filed for the planned spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - ‍as a stand-alone co, post-spin La Quinta's total adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017 estimated to be between $110 million and $115 million​

* La Quinta Holdings-as part of spin transaction, expected new La Quinta to enter amended,restated franchise, management agreements with Corepoint Lodging

* La Quinta Holdings - agreements expected to provide that Corepoint Lodging will pay new La Quinta a management fee of 5.0 percent of gross hotel revenues

* La Quinta Holdings-beginning Q4 2016, continuing through 2017,co expects to invest over $180 million in 50 hotels that will be part of Corepoint's portfolio

* La Quinta Holdings-La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to continue to operate within current co entity, to maintain NYSE ticker symbol LQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.