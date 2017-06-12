FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Regulus says plans to discontinue clinical development of RG-101
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 12, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Regulus says plans to discontinue clinical development of RG-101

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus announces pipeline updates and advancements

* Regulus -plans to discontinue clinical development of rg-101 upon completion of one remaining clinical study, which is expected to occur in july 2017

* Regulus therapeutics inc says initiation of phase ii clinical programs for rg-012 for treatment of alport syndrome is on track as planned

* Regulus therapeutics inc says data from renal biopsy study is anticipated by year-end and interim data from hera is anticipated mid-2018

* Regulus -evaluation of clinical data led to identification of a bilirubin transport mechanism as likely cause for cases of hyperbilirubinemia in rg-101 program

* Regulus therapeutics inc says ind for rgls4326 is on track for filing by year end 2017

* Regulus - astrazeneca informed co that it intends to terminate clinical development program for azd4076 for treatment of nash in type 2 diabetes/pre-diabetes

* Regulus -under agreement, astrazeneca's rights with respect to azd4076(rg-125) will revert to regulus when termination becomes effective in twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.