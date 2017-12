Nov 30 (Reuters) - Reinhold Europe Ab:

* INFORMS THAT PROCESS OF FINDING A NEW CEO FOR COMPANY HAS BEEN DELAYED

* CO‘S CFO, IS APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR DURING SEARCH PROCESS WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR CO‘S ADMINISTRATION

* THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL COMMERCIAL MATTERS DURING SEARCH PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)