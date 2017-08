July 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd:

* Says Reliance General Insurance qtrly ‍profit after tax at INR 440 million, up 22 percent​

* Says RGI board approved plan to independently list on stock exchanges

* Says RGI listing to be completed in FY18

* Reliance General Insurance qtrly gross written premium was 12.78 billion rupees

