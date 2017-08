July 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd

* Says scheme for demerger and listing of Reliance Home Finance on track ‍​

* Says all shareholders of cp to receive one free share of Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital

* Says Reliance Home Finance qtrly total income was INR 3.74 billion, up 58 percent ‍​

* Says Reliance Home Finance Ltd profit before tax at 450 million rupees, up 50 percent for the quarter ended June