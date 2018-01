Jan 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd:

* RELIANCE SECURITIES DEC-QUARTER TOTAL INCOME WAS 830 MILLION RUPEES, UP 2 PERCENT

* RELIANCE SECURITIES DEC-QUARTER PROFIT BEFORE TAX 140 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 130 MILLION RUPEES IN Q2 FY18 Source text: bit.ly/2EC8Ywd Further company coverage: